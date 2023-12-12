IIT Madras and FedEx Corporation officials during the launch of FedEx Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras | (Pic: IIT Madras)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is collaborating with FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, to establish the FedEx Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Smart and Sustainable Supply Chains.

This initiative, supported by a five-year grant from FedEx, aims to drive sustainability through digital intelligence, technological advancements, talent, and collaboration.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, underscored the significance of this initiative, stating, “At FedEx, we aspire to make supply chains smarter for everyone. Beyond reshaping the logistics landscape, we are also committed to making a meaningful contribution in our communities. We know our collaboration with these esteemed institutions will be important in achieving those goals.”

The CoE will be an industry-academia bridge, in the logistics sector with a focus on environmental and social sustainability via research and development in digital transformation.

The inauguration of the CoE at IIT Madras by Raj Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer and President, FedEx Corporation, in the presence of Kami Viswanathan, President - Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa, FedEx Express; Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras; Prof. NS Narayanaswamy and Prof Arshinder Kaur, faculty leads for this centre, and other dignitaries, marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable practices.

The CoE will actively seek Grand challenges and research-driven projects, encouraging innovative ideas from the ecosystem outside IIT Madras. In addition to funding these initiatives, it will also foster start-ups in the logistics sector. Furthermore, the CoE aims to forge robust collaborations between industry and academia, solidifying its role as a catalyst for impactful advancements in the logistics domain.