The Central government on Monday, December 11, defended the alteration of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) logo to feature Dhanwantari, the physicians of the Gods in Hindu mythology, instead of a secular emblem, reports PTI. They said it was a part of India’s heritage and everyone must feel proud of it.

According to the report, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "(It was) already a part of the (Commission's) logo, and just some colour has been added and nothing more." He emphasised that Dhanwantari symbolises Indian medical science and called for pride in the change, asserting, "This is India's heritage. I feel we should feel proud (about it)."

TMC's Santanu Sen raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha, urging the restoration of the previous logo. He highlighted that the change was unnecessary and associated with one religion, contrary to the medical profession's inclusive principles, states PTI. Sen stated, "Change of logo was absolutely not needed. It symbolises one particular religion."

The National Medical Commission, he said, regulates medical curriculum and sanctions new medical colleges. "Its function is not to promote any particular religion…It is against the basic oath which doctors take after passing MBBS. They take the oath that we will treat each and every patient irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. We are not bound to treat one particular religion," he said.

Sen further emphasised the violation of the secular nature of India as stated in the Constitution, saying, "And we should promote the dovetailing of religion." He demanded that the National Medical Commission immediately reinstate the previous logo that did not symbolise any particular religion.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) logo was adopted in 1934 after the Indian Medical Council Act, 1933, was enacted. The law defined medicine as "modern scientific medicine and includes surgery and obstetrics" and the logo used was based on the international symbol for medicine -- the staff of Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine and healing. The logo also featured a snake wound around the staff.

While there has been no official announcement of a change in the commission's logo, a black and white logo with the depiction of Dhanwantari at the centre reportedly appeared in December 2022. The colourised version appeared a couple of months later.