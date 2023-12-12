India's doctor-population ratio stands at 1:834, considering an 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH ( Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy ) doctors, as informed by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a statement to the Rajya Sabha today, Tuesday, December 12, reports PTI.

The country hosts 36.14 lakh nursing personnel, resulting in a nurse-population ratio of 1:476, according to Pawar.

Referring to data from the National Medical Commission (NMC), Pawar stated that as of June 2022, there are 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the NMC.

"Assuming 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors, the doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:834," she said.

Highlighting government initiatives, Pawar mentioned the augmentation of medical colleges and the subsequent increase in MBBS seats. The number of medical colleges has surged by 82 per cent, rising from 387 before 2014 to 706 presently, states PTI.

Moreover, there has been a remarkable 112 per cent rise in MBBS seats, jumping from 51,348 before 2014 to the current count of 1,08,940. Postgraduate (PG) seats have also seen a substantial increase of 127 per cent, progressing from 31,185 before 2014 to 70,674 at present, the minister emphasised.