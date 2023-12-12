What did the school do? | (Pic: EdexLive)

Nearly two dozen students in Chinnasalem had a major scare as cans of acid meant for sanitation spilt inside their school van on Monday morning, December 11, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Twenty-three students from the Vijayapuram and Moongilpadi areas who were on the bus reported breathing difficulties and burning sensations in their eyes. The students belonged to Classes I to XII of a local private school.

Reports say cans of toilet cleaner (acid) and phenyl which were placed on the rear seat fell down after the van negotiated a speed-breaker approximately one kilometre from the school.

The acid spill resulted in smoke, causing suffocation and irritation in children's eyes. The driver ignored the alert by panicky children onboard and stopped the vehicle only at the school entrance.

Promptly, the school staff arranged an alternative vehicle and transported the affected children to the government hospital in Chinnasalem. Officials from the education department, including Kallakurichi District Education Officer for private schools J Durairaj and Sankarapuram MLA T Udhyasuriyan, visited the hospital to inquire about the incident. They questioned the students, van driver, and school staff.

Education department sources stated that a report on the incident would be sent to higher authorities for further action. A notice seeking an explanation would also be issued to the school management.

Officials said carrying hazardous materials in school vans, especially during student transportation, is prohibited.

No case had been filed as of Monday evening as no complaints had been received, said sources at Chinnasalem police station.

Last week a school van with children on board had toppled in Chinnasalem.