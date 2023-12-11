As a part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur, hosted the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar at Tata Auditorium, XLRI Jamshedpur on December 10, 2023, Sunday at 2 pm. Accompanying the vice-president, CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Jharkhand, and TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, and Chairman of XLRI, also graced the occasion.

Along with the guests, present on the dais were Fr S George SJ, Director-XLRI, Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean-Administration and Finance, XLRI, and Prof Sanjay Patro, Dean-Academics, XLRI.

Fr S George SJ, Director, XLRI Jamshedpur welcomed the guests and said, “XLRI has been a beacon of excellence in management education for the past 75 years, and today as we mark this significant milestone, we are privileged to have the esteemed presence of Honourable Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar and Honorable Governor of Jharkhand, Shri CP Radhakrishnan.”

“XLRI’s Platinum Jubilee is not only a time of reflection but also an opportunity to look forward in this ever-evolving world in shaping the leaders of tomorrow”, said CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Jharkhand.

Jagdeep Dhankar congratulated XLRI on completing 75 years of excellence and nation-building. He said, “XLRI stands tall as an emblem of academic excellence, ethical leadership, instilling a profound sense of commitment to the greater good.