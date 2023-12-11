West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu met with protesting teaching job aspirants in Kolkata today, Monday, December 11, addressing their concerns regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, states a report by IANS.

According to the report, the aspirants, demonstrating on Mayo Road for nearly three years, claim success in the 2014 recruitment test and demand immediate placement in government-sponsored and government-aided primary schools.

"We are hopeful of a breakthrough... That after 1,000 days, the government will deliver justice. Despite clearing the exams, we have been deprived due to irregularities and corruption," expressed one protester, states the report.

Last year, protesters met Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who, alongside Basu and State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, assured them of justice. However, the opposition BJP dismissed Basu's efforts, labelling them as an election ploy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"As the Lok Sabha elections are knocking at the door, the TMC is trying various tricks to stem the anger of the protesters," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, states IANS.

To recall, TET 2014 candidates started a continuous protest last year from August to December, claiming loss of job opportunities due to an alleged recruitment scam in the state. It is noteworthy that the former education minister of the state and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) are in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and an investigation is ongoing.