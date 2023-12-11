The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board is set to revoke recognition of 199 secondary schools due to irregularities discovered during the 2023 Board exams for high school and intermediate levels, according to an official statement, reports IANS.

Divyakant Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary, has forwarded the list of these schools to District Inspectors of Schools in various regions, instructing them to ensure these schools are not designated as examination centres for the upcoming 2024 high school and intermediate exams.

According to IANS, these schools will join the ranks of 253 others already barred by the Uttar Pradesh Board from becoming exam centres for the 2024 Class X and XII exams. Many on the list have a history of serious irregularities, including cases of mass cheating during previous Board and competitive examinations.

"Apart from this, some are also accused of aiding cheating in competitive exams for which they were made centres or are facing other serious charges," noted a senior official of the Board. The state government level is currently reviewing the action against these schools in collaboration with the joint director (secondary Education).

The schools under scrutiny, totalling 199, include 16 in Ghazipur, 12 each in Ballia and Mau, eight in Lucknow, seven in Shahjahanpur, and six each in Firozabad, Hapur, and Meerut. Additionally, five schools in Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi, and Hathras districts are also facing potential consequences. Notably, four schools in Prayagraj are part of the list, states IANS.

For the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate exams in 2024, approximately 55,08,206 students are registered. This includes 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities. The exams are scheduled to commence on February 22 and conclude on March 9.