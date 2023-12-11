A school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district fired a Muslim teacher because he did not respond to a greeting by a Class XI student, a school official said, states IANS.

"A child said 'Ram Ram' to his teacher, but he did not respond to the greeting," said Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravendra Kumar and added, "During inquiry, the principal apologised and committed to preventing such incidents in the future. The District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the incident, and the school management has acted by dismissing the teacher."

According to the report, the student alleged that his teacher, Mohammad Adnan, did not reciprocate his 'Ram Ram' greeting and, instead, reprimanded him for the gesture.

The incident quickly escalated into a communal issue with members of right-wing groups converging near the school gates and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest.

Subsequently, Adnan was sacked by the school principal. The principal further issued an apology on his behalf while promising "measures to prevent such incidents in the future".

The incident took place over the weekend and led to communal tension.

As per IANS, Hathras District Magistrate Archana Verma has formed an inquiry committee that includes an Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a district basic education officer. She has asked them to submit a report within two days.

"Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years and we never faced such an accusation before. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter,” School Principal Salman Kidwai said during a meeting with authorities.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed at the site.

Hathras Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The incident came to our knowledge through social media on December 8. Police conducted an inquiry, but no adverse facts emerged."