In a notice released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on December 8, the Medical Education and Personnel (MEP) Section informed that the cut-off for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) will be reduced by 20 points.

According to the notice, the ministry, in collaboration with the National Medical Commission (NMC), has reviewed the matter and approved a reduction in the cut-off qualifying percentile for NEET SS-2023 by 20 points. “The recommendation of the NMC has been approved by the Hon’ble HFM. It is requested to take further necessary action in this matter,” states the letter.

Medical associations have welcomed the decision and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India expressed support on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “#NEETSS2023 cut off reduction approved after multiple requests. Will go a long way in preventing precious super specialty seat wastage. We thank @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND for a proactive and steadfast approach!”

This move is anticipated to positively impact the allocation and utilisation of these specialised medical seats, ensuring a more efficient and streamlined process for aspiring candidates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to take further necessary action to implement the revised cut-off for NEET SS-2023, in accordance with the ministry's directive.