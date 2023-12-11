A 19-year-old student enrolled in a private medical college reportedly took his own life, citing harassment and ragging by three roommates at a hostel, states a report by PTI. The incident took place in Karjat city of Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to police statements on Sunday, December 10.

As per the report by PTI, following a complaint by the deceased student's father, the police have filed charges under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, as confirmed by an official from Karjat police station.

As the police delve into the incident, no arrests have been made so far, the official mentioned.

Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student, allegedly hung himself from the ceiling of his hostel room around 7 pm on December 1, said the official to PTI.

After a few days, the parents discovered a suicide note and the student's mobile phone in the room, prompting them to file a complaint with the police on December 4, the official informed. The report states that the suicide note, left by Mahale, detailed mental harassment and torture inflicted by his three roommates, urging strict action against them, according to the official's statement.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.