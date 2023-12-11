In Navi Mumbai, a female teacher from a private coaching centre has been accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student over errors in her Math homework, according to authorities on Sunday, December 10, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the alleged incident took place on Friday, December 8, evening at the Ghansoli coaching centre. The 35-year-old teacher reportedly used a bamboo stick to severely beat the student's hands, as disclosed in a complaint filed by the victim's parents, stated an official from the Koparkhairane police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Section 324, which pertains to voluntarily causing harm with dangerous weapons or means, states PTI. Additionally, charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act have been invoked.

The police are actively investigating the matter, states the report by PTI.

Earlier this year, a student in Bengaluru was thrashed 43 times by a private school teacher. The boy allegedly returned home from school with bluish marks on his face and body. CCTV footage further revealed that the boy was thrashed 43 times. Reportedly the school terminated the services of the social science teacher after the incident.