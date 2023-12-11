Jamia Millia Islamia Assistant Professor Abid Hussain, who faced suspension in February on charges of sexual harassment and misconduct, has been cleared of all accusations by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and an enquiry committee, reports PTI.

"Both the committees have submitted their respective reports to Vice Chancellor and no action or penalty has been recommended by either of the panels, except a strict warning to both the parties by disciplinary enquiry committee. In view of the recommendations, the Vice Chancellor has approved the revoking of the suspension with immediate effect," stated an official order from the university.

According to PTI, following these recommendations, the university promptly revoked Hussain's suspension with immediate effect. "As no penalty has been imposed upon Dr Abid Hussain, the period of his suspension from February 22 till the date of his rejoining, will be treated as period spent on duties for all purposes," the order added.

Despite the months of suspension, with no penalty imposed, Hussain's period of suspension will be considered as time spent on duties for all purposes. The initial complaint was filed by seven faculty members of the Department of Psychology. They had alleged that Husain was very aggressive and used abusive and unparliamentary language towards them, particularly towards the head of the department in the presence of the dean of the faculty, during a meeting.

Hussain, maintaining his innocence, expressed relief at the truth prevailing and lamented the absence of mechanisms to address false complaints. "Just because someone decided to frame me out of professional vengeance, my life turned hell during these months while the complainants continued to live normal lives and serve the university. Sadly, there is no mechanism to take any action against those who file fake complaints but I am glad truth has prevailed," he said, states PTI.