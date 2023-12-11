Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTN), Odisha a preeminent institution dedicated to achieving excellence in education and skill development, conducted its 11th Convocation Ceremony at the Bhubaneswar campus celebrating 2751 graduates. The convocation witnessed the esteemed presence of the Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das.

The chief guests for the occasion included distinguished personalities like Justice CT Ravikumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of CYIENT and Founder Chairman of NASSCOM; and Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman cum Managing Director of HPCL, Government of India.

In his address, Governor Das extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, commending Centurion University for its unwavering dedication to shaping a dynamic workforce through meticulously crafted educational initiatives. He fostered a sense of unity among the young minds, describing the learners as embodiments of divinity and conduits for spreading joy.

In his impactful address, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of CYIENT and Founder Chairman of NASSCOM, expressed profound admiration for the graduating class, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and hard work. Notably, he applauded the visionary founders, Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra and Prof DN Rao, for establishing a pioneering skills-based university that embraces international diversity.

The convocation ceremony, a testament to Centurion University's commitment to academic excellence, featured the presentation of degrees to graduates from various disciplines. The event aimed to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating students who excelled in their academic pursuits.