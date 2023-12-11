In Chinna Mushturu village in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, a government school teacher allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, states a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 10, in an agriculture field at Konapuram near Penna Ahobilam and the victim has been identified as Mallesh, a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) at Mandal Parishad School in Palthur of Vidapakallu mandal. According to the report, he was rushed to Uravakonda hospital by his family and later, shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Before the suicide attempt, Mallesh posted a five-page suicide note on his WhatsApp account, blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his death, states a report by TNIE. He demanded the abolition of CPS, the implementation of the old pension scheme, and timely payment of salaries.

Teachers, people's association leaders, and ruling party representatives visited the hospital, with the latter reportedly urging him to remove the suicide note from his WhatsApp post. It is learnt that Mallesh’s wife is working as a nurse in the government hospital. He reportedly made the suicide attempt as he was unable to repay loans taken from loan apps.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.