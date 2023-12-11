The ABVP declared today, Monday, November 11, that it will work towards facilitating the implementation of student union elections in universities nationwide, aiming to enhance student involvement in activism, reports PTI.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed its intention to initiate student union elections in central universities lacking elected student bodies for representation.

"We will work towards ensuring that the universities, which don't have students' unions, hold elections to elect a student body. We believe it is important to give voice to the concerns of the students and ensure transparency and accountability in the system," stated Yagywalkya Shukla, ABVP National General Secretary, unveiling the resolutions for the upcoming year, states PTI.

The BJP's student wing outlined six resolutions, encompassing initiatives for women's empowerment, the promotion of a vibrant campus life, the advocacy of a millet-based diet, responsible development, and environmental conservation.

As part of these resolutions, the ABVP plans to launch the Campus Chalo Abhiyan on January 12 next year, encouraging students to engage with university campuses. Additionally, they will organise plantation drives, promote recycling awareness among students, and actively work to fill vacant teaching positions in central universities.

These resolutions were adopted during the ABVP's 69th national conference, concluding on December 10, commemorating 75 years of the students' union's existence. The conference, attended by around 10,000 students from various states, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8.