Published: 09th December 2023
Top 10 universities of the world: How many students apply, how many get in, acceptance rate
A look at how many students apply to the top 10 universities in the world, and how many actually get in
If you are planning to go abroad to study next year, chances are you have started preparing your college application – and in some cases, even submitted it to your dream university. But do you know how many of your dream universities feature on the top ten list? How many students apply to these universities? What is their acceptance rate? These are points aspirants should definitely make a note of. Why?
Because getting into one of the top universities in the world is an ambitious goal for many students – however, it is also an extremely challenging prospect. With heavy competition, the acceptance rates into these universities are extremely low.
The numbers speak for themselves, and here is what they say:
|University
|Number of applications
|Number of applicants accepted
|
Acceptance Rate
|
University of Oxford (UK)
|40,498
|6,270
|17.5%
|
Harvard University (USA)
|56,937
|1,996
|7.6%
|
University of Cambridge (UK)
|
30,321
|
5,437
|
34%
|
Stanford University (USA)
|
56,378
|2,075
|8%
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
|
26,914
|1,291
|10.6%
|
California Institute of Technology (USA)
|
13,026
|510
|6.7%
|
Princeton University (USA)
|
14,577
|
1,369
|9.39%
|
University of California, Berkeley (USA)
|
42,000
|
3,539
|15%
|
Yale University (USA)
|
52,250
|
5,314
|6.3%
|
Imperial College London (UK)
|
49,000
|
6,400
|12.98%