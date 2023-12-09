The Odisha government's Water Resource Department, on Friday, December 8, signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for capacity building of its civil engineers, a report by PTI stated.



Development Commissioner Anu Garg informed that the training will be given to engineers of the minor irrigation division with a focus on sustainable use of water through cutting-edge technology at IIT Roorkee.



The training will help the engineers to develop leadership skills in managing minor irrigation and climate-resilient projects, said Professor Deepak Khare of IIT Roorkee.



As many as 176 engineers will be trained at IIT Roorkee for six days, and it will be held in January, added PTI.



The institute would focus on strengthening the organisations and individuals through education, training, mentoring, orientation and mobilisation of resources which would ultimately help them survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world.



The Water Resources department has collaborated with IIT Roorkee as part of the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA), which is a state initiative to improve water use efficiency and strengthen participatory irrigation management in the MI tank command.



The World Bank supported project that would foster climate resilience in agriculture through technological solutions is being implemented in a convergence mode by the departments of Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, said a report by The New Indian Express.