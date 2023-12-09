Anant National University, a DesignX university in Ahmedabad, conducted its fifth Convocation Ceremony at the university campus on December 8, Friday. The event witnessed the participation of over 264 students who were honoured for their academic achievements.

The event was graced by chief guest RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, who also delivered the convocation address. Also present were Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University and Chairman of Piramal Group; Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director of Lodha Group; Provost Dr Anunaya Chaubey; board members; the university faculty and students



The convocation saw the graduation of 264 students across diverse programmes, including Bachelor of Design (BDes), Master of Design (MDes), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Anant Fellowship in Built Environment, and Anant Fellowship for Climate Action. True to the university's tradition, the graduating students adorned themselves with meticulously handwoven khadi stoles, reflecting the dedication to Indian heritage and sustainability fostered by the Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design department.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, encouraged students to dream big, resolve to make those dreams come true and work hard with passion to achieve them. A few years down the line, he urged students to look back and ask themselves how they contributed to the making of the country. He added that if the students accomplish their dreams with rigour and passion, the answer will bring them fulfilment and contentment. He urged the students to follow their passion and keep growing because the nation grows when the students grow