Rishika Bathula is a Master of Business Information Technology student from RMIT University, Australia. She went about applying for higher education abroad in a very pragmatic and organised fashion. She shares wise, time-tested and valuable tips with us:



What should one do after submitting their college application? What should ideally be next on the agenda? What did you do?

You should constantly keep checking the application status. Since most of the colleges have online portals, make sure to regularly log in and monitor for any updates. Also, keep a close eye on your email, as the college may communicate about missing documents, interviews, or additional information that they need.

I also maintained copies of all application materials, including my application form, essays, transcripts, test scores, and any other documentation submitted. This is essential for references or potential follow-ups.

If the college conducts interviews as part of the application process, be prepared if you're contacted for one. Research common interview questions and practice your responses. This is what I did when I was applying for colleges.

Did you have an interview before you received your letter of acceptance? What was asked in the interview? How can one ace it?

Yes, I had an interview prior to receiving the university's acceptance letter. I was questioned over the information I had included in my Statement of Purpose (SoP).

The interviewer will question you about your reasons for selecting that particular institution over others, why you chose that course, whether you have any prior work experience, who will pay for your education, and whether you have any intentions to stay in the country after the course is over.

Being honest is all that is required; the interview is not particularly difficult. In order to prepare what questions to ask in the interview, you can watch a few videos online, and speak with seniors who went through the interview process for their advice.

What should be next for applicants after their admission gets confirmed or rejected?

After receiving an acceptance letter, you must begin the process of applying for a visa.

Make sure you meet the requirements for the visa and have all the required paperwork. The applicant should also begin their loan processing simultaneously.

Look for accommodation, whether it's an off-campus or an on-campus dorm. Attend the college's orientation seminars and pre-departure tasks. These could contain details about course enrollment, academic guidance, and campus resources.

Make your travel plans as soon as your visa and other necessary paperwork are in order. Make sure you get to orientation and the beginning of classes on time.

If the admission is rejected then the applicant should apply to other universities.