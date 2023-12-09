The Karnataka Education department today, Saturday, December 9, suspended two teachers on charges of sexually harassing girl students in a school in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, a report by IANS stated.

The suspended teachers have been identified as headmaster Nagaraj Kori and assistant teacher Shanthakumar.

The incident occurred at the government school in Soppinakeri village, added IANS.

A complaint was made against assistant teacher Shanthakumar to the Headmaster Kori but the latter did not initiate any action in this regard.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) had submitted a report in this regard.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Parameshwarappa had issued the order of suspension of the concerned teachers.

A similar incident took place in Haryana recently where a Government School Principal was arrested in Kaithal district over allegations of sexual harassment by four girl students.

The complaint was lodged by a student of Class XII who said the accused used to misbehave with her and three others from her class. He used to call them to his room and sexually harass them, she alleged.

The police sources said an FIR was lodged under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.