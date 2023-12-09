The Indian School of Buisness Institute of Data Science (ISB IIDS) organised a day-long Summit on Generative AI, Retail Analytics, Language Learning Models, Cyber Security, and Upskilling required in the age of Generative AI, at the Hyderabad campus of ISB on December 8, Saturday.

The annual ISB Data Science Summit 2023 enabled participants to learn how leading companies are leveraging generative AI in retail and combating the risks emerging from it.

The well-attended event witnessed participation by industry experts, academicians, researchers, thought leaders, and data science enthusiasts. It featured multiple speaker sessions and panel discussions of leading experts from academia and industry in the field. The widespread digital acceleration and transformation across industries have increased inter-connectedness between Generative AI, Retail and Cyber Security.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB inaugurated the event and spoke of the importance of further research in the emerging areas of artificial intelligence and generative AI in this rapidly evolving digital world for the benefit of both businesses and society.

Speaking about the event, Professor Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, IIDS, highlighted some of the key challenges of Generative AI models in the ecosystem and proposed the three-pronged approach like Regulation, Education, and Detection (RED) framework, to tackle misuse of Gen AI, and curb misinformation and deepfakes.

Speaking at the event, Sachin Arora, Chief Innovation Officer, Janitor of Culture, Partner, and Head India Lighthouse, KPMG said, “Generative AI is a cosmic collision between human desires and technological prowess, heralding an epoch where every retail encounter and marketing interaction becomes an otherworldly symphony of personalized enchantment”.

To name a few companies that sent speakers from the domain of Generative AI, Retail and Cyber Security were: KPMG, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Reliance Retail, Wipro, Deloitte, MitKat Advisories, Microsoft, Capgemini, GE Appliances and DBS Tech.