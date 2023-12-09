The Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (DUTA), an alliance of several teachers’ associations at Delhi University (DU), held a press conference on Friday, December 8, to highlight the massive displacement of ad-hoc teachers at Delhi University (DU).

The press conference comes after the en-masse displacement at IP College, Ramjas College and Motilal Nehru College.

As per a press release shared by Dr Maya John, Member of DU's Academic Council, six out of eight ad-hoc teachers at IP College's English department, five out of six in the Geography department, two out of four in the Hindi department and all five ad-hoc teachers in Sociology department were displaced during the recent recruitment drive at the University.

Similarly, at Ramjas College, half of the ad-hoc teachers in the Commerce department, five out of eight in the Botany department and six out of eight ad-hoc teachers in the English department were displaced.

This was the third such joint press conference held by various teachers’ groups. The first was held soon after the death of Samarveer Singh, an ad-hoc teacher in Hindu College, who was displaced after serving for six years, the press release said.

Interview norms flouted

The press release further said that at several colleges, the interview process is being conducted against all norms and long-serving teachers are being displaced in several departments.

“Dr. Laxman Yadav, who had served for 14 years and had the highest API score of 96/100, was the only one displaced in a targeted and vindictive manner and replaced by a teacher with much lower qualifications and no teaching experience,” the press release said.

The press conference was addressed by two displaced teachers, Dr Shubda Chaudhary who was the first to be displaced from IP College, Department of Mass Communication, after almost five years of ad hoc service, and Dr Laxman Yadav, plus by the students of Ramjas College, Hindu College and Zakir Husain Day College, apart from representatives of various groups in the DUTA alliance.

Ad-hoc teachers being targeted?

The alliance alleged that the interview process by the Delhi University is "politically motivated" and certain ad-hoc teachers are being targeted on purpose.

The press release read, “Dr Shubda Chaudhary, who had an API score of 91, along with excellent international academic credentials, had run into differences with the IP administration when, as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee, she stood up for the victims of sexual harassment when a group of unruly men had barged into the college during a college festival. She was clearly victimised for not bowing to pressure in this regard.”

“Dr Laxman Yadav is well-known social activist and public intellectual, who has consistently spoken out on issues of Social Justice, Secularism, Constitutional values, Academic Freedom and Education Policy. He was clearly targeted by the administration for his outspoken criticism of Government policies,” it added.

The press release further highlighted the lack of accountability and transparency in the selection process, in which, 100 per cent weightage is being given to interviews, there is specific targeting of Muslim teachers, the devastating effect of displacement on teachers from the PwD (Persons with Disability) category, allegations of financial corruption that need to be investigated and the disproportionately large percentage of displacement in colleges.