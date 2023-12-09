While speaking at the fifth convocation at the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar on Friday, December 8, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santisree Pandit said the contribution of the youth towards the building of India as a strong nation and their involvement in shaping global standards have made the current times a golden period for them.

“The youth are making huge contributions to the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, therefore the need of the hour is that every higher education institute initiates measures to instill values and skills to ensure their full growth,” she was quoted as further saying in a release issued by the university.

Moreover, the Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat Dr Hasmukh Adhia spoke about the efforts made by the university in fostering all-round development of students in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reported PTI.

The fifth convocation ceremony of Gujarat Central University was held on December 8 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with JNU VC Santisree Pandit being the chief guest of the ceremony.

Over 330 students were awarded degrees and medals were conferred upon 21 students for their distinctive performance during the function, added an official statement by the university.