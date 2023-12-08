As many as 16 students in Nizamabad, Telangana, experienced stomach aches after consuming the mid-day meals at a government school in Borgaon village. Four of these students even experienced vomiting, reported The New Indian Express.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 7. The students were initially taken to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) and later transferred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad. Following treatment, 12 students recovered, while four continue to experience health problems.

Officials said that the four students are expected to be discharged today, on Friday, December 8, added TNIE.

District Educational Officer (DEO) N Durga Prasad reported that a total of 175 students, both boys and girls, consumed the mid-day meal on Thursday. Later that day, around 4 pm, students started complaining.

Dr Prathima Raj, superintendent of GGH Nizamabad, said that the 12 students are now in stable condition, while the remaining four are dealing with diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

“Treatment is being provided, and a decision on discharge will be made on Friday after observing the students,” she added. Officials further said that the students did not provide accurate information about the food that they had consumed both at school and at home.