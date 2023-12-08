A report by Vivo Switch Off Research study recently revealed that around 93% of parents feel guilty about their relationships with their children straining due to their excessive use of mobile phones.

The study, titled 'Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationship,' also noted alarming findings, including that 91% of children feel lonelier than ever before because of their parents' smartphone usage, and 90% of children feel lonely even though they have a lot of friends on social media, stated The New Indian Express.

"A notable 90% of parents express occasional irritation when interrupted by their children while engrossed in smartphone activities. Another 90% admit to spending less quality time with their children, potentially straining familial bonds. A worrying 91% of children admit they feel lonelier than ever because of their parents' smartphone usage. Despite spending nearly two hours daily with their children, a concerning 75% of parents admit to simultaneous phone engagement, raising questions about the quality of these interactions," reads the report.

Here are five highlights from the study:

-On average, children initiate smartphone usage at the age of 12, spending approximately 6.5 hours daily, primarily focused on gaming.



-As many as 91% of children acknowledge experiencing anxiety when distanced from their phones, indicating a profound emotional reliance. Almost 90% are predominantly engrossed in smartphone activities at home, demonstrating an excessive dependency.



-An overwhelming 94% of parents express deep concerns about their children's mental health, with 91% emphasising the urgent need to impose restrictions on smartphone access



-Notably, 94% of parents collectively prioritise meaningful in-person interactions over smartphone scrolling during leisure time. Additionally, an encouraging 96% of parents and 93% of children express a strong mutual desire to deepen family connections.



-A substantial 70% of parents acknowledge the significant contribution of smartphones in enhancing their knowledge about the world. Similarly, over 60% of parents consider smartphones to be invaluable for connecting with family and friends, while almost 60% appreciate the convenience they bring to shopping.