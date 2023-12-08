MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Hyderabad, Telangana, is organising SIP Yatra 2023, initiative of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), to enhance the awareness of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) amongst the MSMEs and to encourage creative intellectual endeavour in the Indian economy.



Over two days, December 8 and 9, 2023 (Friday and Saturday), the MLR Institute of Technology, Dundigal, Hyderabad, is hosting an event that is teaching over 175 small business owners, student entrepreneurs and faculty members the necessary skills to patent and grow their ideas and enterprises.

The main motive of this programme is to create awareness about patent rights and the role they play in our day-to-day lives.

Industry mentors briefed about patents and the rights which can be used if the entrepreneur had a marketable product.

The inaugural ceremony is organised with the presence of Chairman MLRIT Marri Laxman Reddy; Principal Dr K Srinivas Rao; Chief Guest S Gollakota; Director MLRIT Marri Shreya Reddy; Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Dean; Dr Radhika Devi; Dr Vivekanand, Dr M Gupta, Dr Narsimahalu, Dr Y Balram (CIE in charge).

The session started with the introduction of IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) basics on patents and knowledge of IPS - MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) by Dr Vivekanand. He explained to the participants its importance.

Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy spoke about the importance of patents and the effect patents have on our Indian economy.

Dr K Srinivas Rao, Principal, MLRIT added to the points of Dr Vivekanand by speaking about MSME's and Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC). He encouraged students during the workshop and informed them about the patents published and filed by MLRIT.

Chief guest S Gollakota shared valuable insights on patents, cited a few real-life examples and encouraged youth to take part in patented goods and entrepreneurship.

The programme involved multiple panel discussions and sessions from numerous field experts and expert lectures. These sessions and lectures helped the attendees to understand the importance and various components of IPR and its assets, the role of technology transfer in IPR and the multiple processes involved.