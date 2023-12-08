Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, December 7, said that Kannada and English along with Maths and science will be taught for two years on an experimental basis in the registered madrasas for two years.

Taking the announcement to X (previously Twitter), CM Siddaramiah said, "Children studying in waqf properties and registered madrasas run by waqf institutions will be taught continuously for two years in Kannada, English, Science, Mathematics on an experimental basis and other subjects and will be made to write SSLC, PUC and graduation exams through National Open Schools. An order has already been issued in this regard."

The CM made the announcement sharing the message of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, according to which, the initiative will be carried out first in 100 madrasas at first, reported PTI.

As per the reports, the directorate of minorities has been told to adopt proper measures to ensure the subjects are taught in the madrasas where the primary language of teaching is Urdu and Arabic.

There are a total of 1,265 madrasas registered with the Waqf Board in the state. Out of these, the plan will be implemented in 100 madrasas to 5,000 children on a pilot basis and then a more detailed plan will be prepared to ensure the same for all the remaining madrasas in the state.