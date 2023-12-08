Energy Storage Conclave at IIT Roorkee in line with national needs of electric vehicles, renewable integration and grid storage | (Pic: IIT Roorkee)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has been presenting the second international meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023 and Industry-Academia Conclave in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) from December 7 to 10 (Thursday to Saturday), 2023 organised by the Department of Physics and Centre for Sustainable Energy.

With over 600 participants from both India and abroad, this meeting is poised to be a ground-breaking event in the field of energy storage devices and their applications for renewable energy integration, e-mobility, and modern electronics.

The IMESD 2023 conference organised by IIT Roorkee aims to unite global experts in the field of energy storage devices, fostering interdisciplinary discussions and collaborations. The event's central theme revolves around bringing diverse energy storage technologies onto a common platform to explore recent trends and future research directions.

The conference was inaugurated by the chief guest Padma Bhushan Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog in the presence of Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee and Prof BVR Chowdari (BVRC), MRS-Singapore. The eminent scientists working in the energy storage area were present in the inaugural ceremony including Prof. Arumugam Manthiram, University of Texas; Prof. Satishchandra Ogale, Director, RISE, TCG Crest; Prof Ram B Gupta, Virginia Commonwealth University and Prof Dominique Guyomard, Jean Rouxel Institute of Materials in Nantes.

