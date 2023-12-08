A Government School principal in Haryana’s Kaithal district was arrested today, Thursday, December 7, over allegations of sexual harassment by four girl students, a report by PTI stated.

Principal of a government senior secondary school in Kaithal district was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, said Kuldeep Singh, Gulha Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The complaint was lodged by a student of Class XII who said the accused used to misbehave with her and three others of her class.

He used to call them to his room and sexually harass them, she alleged.

DSP said an FIR was lodged under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This has come soon after another incident from Jind district in Haryana where a school principal was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of several female students and later dismissed from service, added PTI.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday said the incidents in Kaithal and Jind were a matter of serious concern, saying that these matters should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The CBI should inquire into such incidents. When such things are taking place inside a school, will all staff members be unaware as to what is happening. Therefore, a CBI probe is needed so that a thorough investigation can be carried out," he said.