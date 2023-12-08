A medical student was allegedly injured in a crossfire between two rival groups at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a report by PTI stated.

The incident took place on Wednesday, December 6, when the two groups allegedly open fired at each other near the Maulana Azad Library on the campus premises. The incident has prompted the AMU authorities to crack down on ‘illegal occupants’ in the hostels.

Aneeqa Roshan Khayal, who allegedly was injured in the crossfire, was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where doctors described her condition as "out of danger", informed police sources.

AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Waseem said that three persons were involved in the shooting incident and all of them were outsiders.

The police and the proctorial team raided a university hostel on Wednesday night and nabbed one of the accused, identified as Mehtab. A case has been lodged against him and two other unidentified persons who are also believed to be outsiders, the police added.

Following the incident, AMU launched a crackdown on ‘illegal occupants’ and about half a dozen odd illegal occupants have already been evacuated from some hostels, AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI.

Peerzada added that, "members of the proctorial team also carried out intensive checking of vehicles parked inside various hostels" in an attempt to get hold of vehicle owners whose "records are incomplete".

On Thursday afternoon, a high-level meeting was held by the AMU vice-chancellor with all senior officials to take stock of the law and order situation in the campus, the varsity's officials said.

The AMU authorities have also urged all bonafide students to immediately report if any unauthorised person is found staying in any hostel room, they added.

Meanwhile, a senior university official told PTI, “A number of violent incidents including shootouts have been reported on the campus during the recent months and the latest crackdown, though belated, is certainly welcome.”