A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student, Shahana, of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) was found dead in her apartment near the MCH junction on Monday midnight, December 4. The deceased’s family alleged that she had died by suicide after her lover backed off from the marriage demanding more dowry, reported The New Indian Express.

The lover, who is also a PG student of the MCH, allegedly demanded 150 sovereign gold, a luxury car and a large parcel of land as dowry. The demand was presented by the family members of the doctor before Shahana's family. The sources said Shahana's family replied that they will not be able to fulfil the demand.

Medical College Station House Officer, P Harilal, said they will record the detailed statements of Shahana's mother and will act accordingly.

"We will record the detailed statement of the relatives of the deceased and will then decide the next course of action," he said.

Shahana was found dead in her apartment near the MCH on Monday night. She was scheduled to take night duty on Monday, but she failed to report for duty. Following this, her friend called her on her mobile phone, but she did not respond. Her room was also found locked from inside, added TNIE.

When police were informed, they broke open the door and found the doctor dead. The police also found the suicide note penned by Shahana in which she had written that everybody wanted money and money mattered the most.

State Minorities Commission, meanwhile, has suo motu registered a case on the incident. The commission directed the city police commissioner, district collector and director of medical education to file a report directly with the commission during a sitting on December 14.

