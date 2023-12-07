The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) staged a protest at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai on Wednesday, December 6, demanding that the police arrest the unknown person who assaulted the PG medical student on Tuesday, December 5, night.

The Government Rajaji Hospital Police arrested 28-year-old R Praveen Kumar of Keerathurai on December 6 in connection with the case, reported The New Indian Express.

According to police, Praveen was arrested under 294(b) (uttering obscene words); 323 (voluntarily causing hurt); and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 based on complaint of the doctor Gokul, who is pursuing his MS course in Ortho department in GRH.

Members of TNGDA organised a general body meeting following the incident. They demanded the authorities to place a display board by mentioning the fact that if anyone assaulted the medical employees or destroyed the equipment, they would have to face imprisonment from three years to ten years.

They urged the authorities to appoint a young Security Personnel for the hospital as a reserve force under the command of CMOs and install more number of CCTV cameras. They also demanded to restrict the attenders in sensitive wards and more security in such areas, added TNIE.

After the assurance from authorities, the TNGDA resolved to withdraw all its agitations from 1 pm. TNGDA also thanked the Dean and Commissioner of Police and other Police Officials for their swift action.