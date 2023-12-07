Student leaders from Osmania University, Hyderabad, allegedly intercepted a vehicle that was reportedly transporting files and furniture belonging to the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Minister for Excise and Prohibition, V Srinivas Goud, from his office in Ravindra Bharathi.

The incident led to a clash where the student leaders questioned the transportation, reported The New Indian Express.

The student union leaders, then, organised a dharna, staging a protest and demanding an explanation for the alleged illegal transportation of government goods. They accused Srinivas Goud's men of unlawfully moving official documents and furniture without proper authorisation.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the student community and members of the public, prompting calls for a detailed investigation into the matter, added TNIE.

Sources from Saifabad police station said that a swift investigation will be carried out to determine the reasons behind the transportation of these items and also stated that a case will be registered following a thorough inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the student leaders have called for transparency and accountability in their actions.