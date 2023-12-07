The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM) Bangalore, jointly with IIM Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and Confederation of Indian Industry Chief Strategy Officers’ Forum (CII CSO Forum), will host the India Strategy Conference 2023 (ISC 2023), from December 14 to 17, 2023 at the IIM Bangalore campus.

The India Strategy Conference is India's premier strategy gathering, uniting academia and industry to deliberate on the strategic opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.

In this era marked by rapid technological advancements, sustainability concerns and dynamic geopolitical shifts, the ISC aims to foster discussions that are both timely and transformative. Participants gain insights from global strategy experts, while being part of the dialogue shaping the future of business in India.

The Co-chairs of the India Strategy Conference 2023 are Prof Rejie George Pallathitta, Strategy area, IIM Bangalore; Prof Prateek Raj, Strategy area, IIM Bangalore; Prof Amit Karna, IIM Ahmedabad, and Prof Chitra Singla, IIM Ahmedabad.

Day One of ISC 2023 will be dedicated to nurturing the future of strategy scholarship through formative conversations and workshops.

On the second day, CII CSO will conduct the sessions during which prominent industry leaders would share insights on shaping strategies in a disruptive world.

The last two days of the conference will include over 150 academic presentations.

For registration, call for paper, agenda and other details, please visit: https://indiastrategy.org/