A school bus overturned in South Goa, today, Thursday morning, December 7, leading to fourteen students being injured. Out of these, four students sustained serious injuries, a senior police official informed.

The incident took place near Balli village when a school bus carrying 34 students was on its way to Cuncolim United Higher Secondary School, as reported by PTI.

According to the police sources, the bus veered off the main road and entered a field before turning turtle. The bus was sanctioned to the school as part of the Bal Rath programme of the state government.

Four students were seriously injured and were shifted to the state-run District Hospital in Margao town, the official said.

Their condition is stable, he said, adding that ten more students received minor injuries.

Citing preliminary investigations, the police said that the steering wheel of the bus was locked due to unknown reason and it went off the road and overturned in a nearby field.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao accused the state BJP government of playing with the lives of students and demanded safety audits of all the buses, reported IANS.

"Around 10 students have been injured in this accident. This exposes the complete neglect of the BJP government on safety and security of the Students in Goa. The BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is playing with the lives of the innocent students," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the state government immediately order safety audits of all the buses transporting students to various schools and colleges across the state.