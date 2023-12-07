In view of severe flooding caused in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu today, Thursday, December 7.

Schools and colleges in six taluks, namely, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram, were closed on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram will also remain closed. However, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will function as usual, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Tamil Nadu to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state, added PTI.

Earlier, on Wednesday, December 6, CM Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted from his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).