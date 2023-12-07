The Calcutta High Court will hear matters in connection with alleged illegal appointments by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on January 9 next year, reported PTI. The HC took up petitions and appeals in this regard on Wednesday, December 6.



Taking up 50 matters relating to the selection of employees by the commission in the categories of teachers of Class IX-XII and Group-C and Group-D staff for the year 2016, a division bench formed by the Chief Justice on a direction of the Supreme Court, permitted addition of other pending petitions, which did not appear in this list for hearing.



The petitioners have claimed that the selection process was vitiated, and appointments were made in these categories through inappropriate means, added PTI.



The division bench, presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, directed that an affidavit in opposition to the petitions be filed by December 18, and a reply to that, if any, be filed by January 3, 2024.



The court said that in view of the claim of the writ petitioners, it would be appropriate that the persons who received employment through the selection process for those four categories for 2016 should be given notice of the pendency of these proceedings.



The court directed the state to issue such notice to the persons concerned before disbursement of the salary for the month of December 2023.



The bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, directed the state to appoint a nodal officer for this purpose, who will affirm an affidavit reporting compliance with this order.