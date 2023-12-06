A protest march by the student activists of Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI (M), to Raj Bhavan alleging saffronisation of the higher education sector by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, turned violent in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Wednesday, December 6.



The march was being carried out as a part of the statewide educational strike announced by the Left outfit against the actions of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, reported PTI.



The protest was over the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor's appointment issue. Khan, today, Wednesday, December 6, said that he was open to advice from the state government, "but not pressure from them".



The SFI activists who gathered in large numbers jumped the barricade placed by the police on the road leading to Raj Bhavan, officials informed.



Despite police blocking them, a few protesters managed to reach the front of Raj Bhavan's main gate and raised slogans against Governor Khan, PTI added, leading to a scuffle between the security forces and the student activists.



As the protest turned violent, police used water cannons to disperse the group. The protesters were later arrested and removed from the area.



SFI activists carried out similar protests across the state in front of various central government offices.