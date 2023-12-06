The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, today, Wednesday, December 6, unveiled an investment of 17.5 cr for multi-sport facility and an additional Rs 10 crore for an innovation Centre (similar to T-Hub, the start-up incubator) to foster entrepreneurship.



This was announced as part of its year-long centenary celebrations.



The school will be organising a Grand Finale of the centenary celebration between December 24 and 27, 2023. The four-day Grand Finale will feature a fundraising initiative, aiming to raise Rs 17.5 crore for a state-of-the-art green field multi-utility sports centre. This is part of the school’s Vision 2050 to raise Rs 150 crore for development plans.



“The school is in the process of constructing an Innovation Centre projected at a cost of Rs 10 crore, like T-Hub, to foster entrepreneurship and innovation culture at the school-level itself, generously funded by HPS Alumni. Spanning 15,000 square feet, this unique facility stands as a pioneering project, making HPS the sole school in the country to boast such an achievement. The faculty will actively encourage hands-on learning experiences in robotics and AI (Artificial Intelligence) within this centre,” said a press release by the institute.



Gusti J Noria, President HPS Society said, “The Grand Finale of the HPS’s centenary year is a testament to our last 100 years of legacy, leadership, and excellence looking towards the future to lead, serve and soar. We look forward to the entire HPS family getting together and rejoicing on this landmark and momentous occasion.”