Today, Wednesday, December 6, an Academic Council meeting was convened to consider the revised Strategic Plan of the University of Delhi (2022-2047).



As informed by a press release issued by Dr Maya John, Member, Academic Council, University of Delhi, the Vision Document for DU’s Strategic Plan which was tabled today in the meeting was withdrawn owing to dissent by the elected members.



The strategic plan document will now be revised and reintroduced in the Academic Council.



The Academic Council members had raised concerns regarding the strategic plan, alleging that the document is heavily plagiarised from different sources, which includes Ohio State University Advancement Strategic Plan, University of Sheffield Vision and Strategic Plan, Strategic Plan 2016-21 of Friends College Kaimosi, Kenya, among other sources.



Apart from this, the Academic Council also raised several other issues, stressing that it might lead to the “commercialisation and colonisation” of Indian academia.



The press release shared by Dr Maya John highlights that the strategic plan focuses on catering to the needs of industry and the corporate world instead of fulfilling the requirement that a university be responsive to the needs of society.



Moreover, apprehensions regarding potential fee increases, and provision aimed at providing financial aid to ‘students with greatest need’ have also come forward with the new strategic plan.