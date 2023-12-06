The Bengaluru Police have decided to seek assistance from CBI’s (Central Bureau of Investigation) Interpol division to investigate the bomb threat emails sent to 48 schools in the city last week.

As the police suspect that the emails could have been sent from a foreign destination, the officials are seeking help from the investigating agency, according to a report by The New Indian Express. The officials have also written to the concerned service providers seeking technical assistance. The police have registered 27 FIRs pertaining to the bomb threats to the schools.

“On Monday, a detailed meeting was held with regard to the investigation. Some of the cases that were registered last year under similar circumstances were analysed. We are trying to find out if there is any common pattern between the previous year and the present year's threats. We are eliciting information from the concerned service providers,” B Dayananda, City Police Commissioner, told the media.

The police are in touch with the concerned service providers to find out from where and who has sent the emails, added TNIE.

“Since VPN and proxy servers are used, detecting the source or the origin has its own technical challenges. If there is a need, we will contact the foreign countries through proper channels,” the commissioner added.

It may be recalled that 48 schools in Bengaluru Urban and 20 schools in Bengaluru Rural received bomb threats via emails on Friday, December 1. The police did not find any suspicious objects in any of the schools after a thorough search.

Similar threats were sent to schools last year and in two cases, juveniles were held in RR Nagar and Basaweshwaranagar police station limits. The city police had written to service provider beeble.com and have received a response. The accused had sent the threat mails from beeble.com.