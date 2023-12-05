University of Essex, UK-based and ranked 18th in the UK for Economics by QS World University Rankings 2023 announced its collaboration with two educational institutions in India: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai. This collaboration represents a significant stride in the university's mission to nurture international relationships and advance global education and research.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) have a strong reputation for academic excellence and innovation, and the University of Essex is eager to embark on this journey to expand horizons, enrich educational experiences, and foster cross-cultural exchanges.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

The University of Essex strengthened its partnership and reaffirmed its dedication to advancing state-of-the-art research in diverse academic fields, in an effort to generate novel insights and inventive resolutions for worldwide issues. Researchers from both institutions will collaborate on projects that will positively impact society as a whole.

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to engage in joint programmes, participate in exchange opportunities, and collaborate on various academic endeavours. This collaboration is poised to enrich the career development opportunities for students by providing access to a broader network of potential employers, internships, and job placement opportunities.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)

This significant agreement is set to open new doors of opportunity for NMIMS students, allowing them to advance their education at the esteemed Essex Business School and the Department of Economics at the University of Essex. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) emphasizes that talented NMIMS students can seamlessly transition from their undergraduate studies at NMIMS to pursue further education at the University of Essex.