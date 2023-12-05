A shocking incident took place in Tamil Nadu, where an Economics teacher was attacked with a machete and knife by two Class XI students from a Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruthangal. Reportedly, the teacher had verbally abused one of the students for coming late to the special class recently, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The two boys, aged 16 and 17, had failed in their Class X and subsequently joined a private coaching centre. After clearing the exams, they commenced their education at a Government Higher Secondary school in Thiruthangal in August this year.

The students' 40-year-old Economics teacher, who used to be verbally abusive towards the students frequently, had abused one of the boys on Saturday, December 2, for coming half an hour late to the special class that the teacher organised. The action of the staff angered the boy and his bench mate.

Later, the duo who planned to attack the teacher brought a machete and knife to the school on Monday, December 4, and hid it near the school premises, added TNIE.

During the interval, the duo took the weapons from the spot and attacked the teacher who was alone in the staff room, and the boys fled from the place.

The teacher came out of the room with head injuries and was then rushed to the Government Hospital in Thiruthangal for treatment. The Thiruthangal Police have arrested both the students.