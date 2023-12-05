The Kerala High Court, today, Tuesday, December 5, said that the students who organised the tech fest DHISHNA at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on November 25, should not be blamed for the stampede that occurred during the event, which resulted in the death of four students and left 64 others injured.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation remarks while hearing a petition filed by the Congress student organisation KSU, demanding a judicial probe into the episode, reported by IANS.

"I don’t want any blame game on any students, it will leave a big impact on them. The families are robbed of their existence. No students should be scarred. No students who organised the event should be blamed. The minds of the young children should not be subjected to a blame game. The young people have to live...Unfortunately, we reacted after the incident. Accidents don’t happen on purpose. Fingers point to some system failure. I want to know what enquiries are going on," he said.

The court then directed the Additional Advocate General and the government pleader to get instructions on the nature of inquiries that have already been initiated by the state government.

The plea was filed by KSU President Alosyious Xavier, who alleged that the incident took place due to the action of university authorities including the vice-chancellor, registrar, and CUSAT principal.

The stampede occurred at the amphitheatre and the petition noted that the single entry and exit point at the venue was one reason and authorities neglected their duty of ensuring safety protocols.

The petition will now be considered on December 14, when the court will go through the status of the ongoing probe.