The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has condemned the activity of enlisting students, who are studying at Periyar University in Salem, Tamil Nadu, for examination-related work, reported The New Indian Express.

S Pavithran, Secretary of SFI of Salem, in his statement released on Monday, December 4, said, "In Periyar University, the semester exams scheduled to be held in November are yet to be held. However, the semester exams are being conducted in colleges in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts under the university.”

The student group raised concerns over university students being used by the administration for examination-related work like sorting answer sheets and the like instead of staff being assigned for the same.

“The students from the university are enlisted on a daily wage basis for work like unloading and sorting the answer sheets coming from the colleges to the university from the vehicles. It is reprehensible that the university administration does not use the staff for this work and involves the students," Pavithran further told TNIE.

Students are paid Rs 300 if they work from 9 am to 5.30 pm. But up to Rs 600 should be given to wage workers, added SFI.

“This is the worst activity carried out by the university administration," added Pavithran.