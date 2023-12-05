Three students of a private university in Noida, who were arrested in connection with a drugs racket and granted interim bail, have been sent to jail, as informed by police officials on Monday, December 4.



The students, among nine arrested in connection with the racket, were granted interim bail till December 1 by a court in Surajpur on the grounds that they had to take their exams last week, a report by PTI said. The interim bail was then extended to December 4.



"During hearing of the case on Monday, the sessions court took note of the arguments and evidence produced against any further bail to the accused, who have been booked under the NDPS Act," the officer said.



A fourth student of the same private university held in the case was granted bail last week, according to the police.



The nine accused were held by officers from Sector 126 police station on November 27 and drugs worth around Rs 30 lakh were seized from them.



The police said among the items seized were marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and OG and the like, and included both country-grown and foreign varieties of narcotics.



The police suspect a bigger nexus working around these local and regional peddlers and traffickers of drugs and are further investigating the case.