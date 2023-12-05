Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, today, Tuesday, December 5, called upon the education authorities to consider changing the timings of schools which can enable the students to get sufficient sleep, reported IANS.

Bais said that in recent times, everybody’s sleep patterns have changed, especially kids, who sleep only after midnight, but must wake up early to go to school, thus, losing on their minimum ‘sleep quota’.

The governor asked the schools and education authorities to look into this aspect, besides promoting ‘book-less’ schools, ‘e-classes’, and ranking schools according to their quality to lighten the load of education on the student community.

He was speaking at the launch of various initiatives of the School Education Department at Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Girish Mahajan, besides Principal Secretary Education Ranjit Singh Deol and other dignitaries.

He called for making education more enjoyable for the students with “less academic homework” and “emphasis on sports and creative activities” for the all-round development of the students, IANS further added.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that if there are no temples, mosques or churches in the villages, it doesn’t matter, but “we need ideal schools for the people in the remote areas”, and priority should be given to health and education.

He called for establishing ideal schools in every corner of the state and said even billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani is prepared to invest in improving the schools’ infrastructure in Maharashtra.