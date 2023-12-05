Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was awarded the first CII Sports Business Awards 2023. Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS received the award on behalf of KIIT from Chanakya Chaudhry, Chairman, CII National Committee on Sports.

KIIT bagged the award in the Best Sports Facility category for creating top-notch sports facilities in India. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI and President, Asian Cricket Council was recognised as the Best Sports Business Leader and Nita Ambani, Chairperson & Founder of Reliance Foundation, and Dr Achyuta Samanta were recognised as the Sports Business Leaders, for their exceptional leadership in sports business.

Royal Challenger, Bangalore was awarded with the Sports Franchise of the Year award; and Tamil Nadu was awarded as the best state promoting sports.

The jury comprised national and global leaders from the world of sports and including Abhinav Bindra; Michelle Wade, Commissioner to South Asia, State Government of Victoria, Australia; Abhishek Binaykia, Partner, Transformation, Head of Technology Center of Excellence and Head of Sports Advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat; Nic Coward, Expert Partner, Portas Consulting and Aahna Mehotra, Partner TMT Law Practice.

Earlier, KIIT was awarded with Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2022 by the Government of India; FICCI India Sports Award 2022 by FICCI; and Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2019 for Best Contribution for Promotion of Sports and Games by Government of Odisha.