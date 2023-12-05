A Class XII student allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the college building in Karnataka's Shivamogga district today, Tuesday, December 5.

Meghasri, an 18-year-old pre-university (PU) student from Channapura village in Davanagere district, took the extreme step on the premises of Adichunchanagiri College of Sharavathi Nagar in Shivamogga, as per a report by IANS.

According to the police, Meghasri had come to the college for her Biology exams.

During the exam, she sought permission to go to the washroom and then jumped off the college building. Upon learning about the incident, the parents of the deceased rushed to the college.

As per the information received by police sources, the deceased student resided in the PU college hostel. While the police suspect homesickness as a possible reason for her death, the parents have refused to accept this explanation.

Meghasri's father Omkaraiah, however, alleged the involvement of the college management, hostel warden, and lecturers in his daughter's death.

As per IANS, the deceased's father got into an argument with the Principal and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Suresh over their daughter's death. Omkaraiah said he had paid Rs 4.5 lakh fees but faced resistance from the college authorities when they tried to enter the premises.

After a strong protest from the family, they were eventually allowed inside, added IANS.