Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the registration of 446 private schools in the state after they failed to comply with the required parameters, an officer said today, Tuesday, December 5.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said that the decision was taken during a meeting on Monday evening, December 4, as per a report by IANS.

Out of the total, 439 are middle schools, while seven are middle and high schools (Class VI to X), informed the BSEB officials.

"We carried out inspections of the schools across the state and found that 446 BSEB-affiliated ones lacked proper infrastructure needed to run the schools. We have set parameters for every school and they were not fulfilling it," Kishore told IANS.

Kishore further said that some of the schools which did not cooperate with the inspection teams were also de-registered by the board.

According to sources, schools functioning in two or three rooms were higher in numbers.

"As per the policy, the affected students will be shifted to nearby schools. We have also made a provision for students who are appearing for the Board examination. Admit cards, registration cards and other important documents will be issued in the name of previous schools," Kishore said.